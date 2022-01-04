A teacher and 19 students infected with covid in Kothavalasa ZP high school in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A panic like situation is prevailed in Kothavalasa ZP high school as a teacher and 19 students are infected with Covid in Vizianagaram district. B.Srinivasa Rao, headmaster of the school stated that a medical team has undertaken swab tests in the school on Monday and on Tuesday they received the results.

A teacher and 13 students from class 7 and six students from class 10 are confirmed as covid infected. Dr.P.Seethamahalakshmi, medical officer of Kothavalasa primary health center has visited the school and advised the students to keep the physical distance and use masks and was the hands frequently to avoid the spreading. Anyhow the information is passed to the higher officials and the schools is closed for two days.

On the other side all the infected students are healthier so far and there are no symptoms at all. But as a precautionary step, all are advised to stay at home and keep distance from their parents. The medical officer and team has created awareness among the public and students to maintain personal hygiene and avoid roaming on roads unless they have any particular work.