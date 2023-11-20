  • Menu
A visual treat at Tiruchanur

Priests offering variety of flowers to Goddess Padmavathi as part of Pushpayagam at Tiruchanur on Sunday
Priests offering variety of flowers to Goddess Padmavathi as part of Pushpayagam at Tiruchanur on Sunday

Tirupati: The colourful floral ceremony was a visual treat to the devotees, who took part in the celestial annual Pushpayagam held in Tiruchanur on Sunday evening.

About three tonnes of various ornamental and traditional flowers have been used during the ceremony.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and others attended the programme.

X