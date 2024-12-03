Aadhaar centre set up at collectorate

Rajamahendravaram: District Development Officer P Veena Devi inaugurated an Aadhaar centre at the Collectorate on Monday to assist citizens attending the grievance redressal forum held every Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted that 102 village secretariats across the district are equipped with Aadhaar kits to provide services efficiently.

She said that experts are stationed at the district headquarters to resolve technical issues.

The centre will offer new Aadhaar registrations, mandatory biometric updates for children aged 5–7 and 15–17, demographic updates including address and phone number corrections, and biometric and document updates for those who registered for Aadhaar between 2011 and 2016. She urged citizens to utilise these services effectively.