Aadhaar linkage to liquor sale will be a good move

Linking the sale of liquor with Aadhaar card will be a welcome initiative. This way, the governments can track the sales and curb alcohol consumption.

The government can enforce a ceiling on the sale of quantity of liquor to individual buyers. It will also be in a position to know how much liquor the BPL card holders are buying.

The governments can also think of cancelling free schemes to BPL card holders, who buy more liquor.

Empty bottle littering, which is harmful to the environment, can also be checked. We can penalise those discarding bottles carelessly.