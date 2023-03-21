Aadhaar update services extended till June 14

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release third tranche of YSR Aasara on March 25 virtually. He asked all the municipality and mandal level officers to speak with the MLAs concerned to conduct meetings and distribution of cheques at mandal level.

He conducted Spandana programme along with Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh and received petitions from the public here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered for immediate redressal of re-opened petitions and asked to clear the pending applications of Jaganannaku Chebudam. He further informed that the updates of Aadhar services will be available at 74 centres across the district and would be extended up to June 14 and for free of cost.

Informing that CM Jagan is going to launch distribution of Ragi Java to students, Collector Ranjith asked the authorities to arrange needful arrangements to implement the scheme in schools across the district. Referring to the lease agreements of the government assets, he directed for registering documents compulsory at the Registrations department and all the municipal complexes, petrol bunks, medical shops, fishing ponds and toll gates' lease deeds have to be registered. The Collector also informed that they would organise Grama Darshini programme on March 24 in the district and asked the officials to make arrangements for this programme.

DRO Venkateswarlu, KRRC Deputy Collector B Sivanarayana Reddy, RDO I Kishore, ICDS PD Suvarana, District Registrar Upendra Rao, CPO Y Sri Latha, MUDA VC Rajya Lakshmi and others attended the Spandana programme.