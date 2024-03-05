  • Menu
AAP plans to contest in 7 Lok Sabha, 50 Assembly seats

Aam Aadmi Party
Aam Aadmi Party

Vijayawada: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Andhra Pradesh convener Seera Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced that the AAP is planning to contest seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 Assembly constituencies where the party has strength of volunteers.

In a press release on Monday, Ramesh Kumar said the party is likely to field candidates in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Eluru, Vijayawada, Kadapa and Anakapalli Lok Sabha seats. He said the part wants to stand as a most trustful alternative in the state in protection of rights of the people by protecting democracy and Indian constitution.

