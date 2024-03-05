Live
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
- GHMC receives 187 ‘Prajavani’ applications
Just In
AAP plans to contest in 7 Lok Sabha, 50 Assembly seats
Highlights
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Andhra Pradesh convener Seera Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced that the AAP is planning to contest seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 Assembly constituencies where the party has strength of volunteers.
Vijayawada: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Andhra Pradesh convener Seera Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced that the AAP is planning to contest seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 Assembly constituencies where the party has strength of volunteers.
In a press release on Monday, Ramesh Kumar said the party is likely to field candidates in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Eluru, Vijayawada, Kadapa and Anakapalli Lok Sabha seats. He said the part wants to stand as a most trustful alternative in the state in protection of rights of the people by protecting democracy and Indian constitution.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS