New AP tourism policy hailed

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) hailed the recently announced Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy-2024.

In a statement here on Wednesday, AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that the AP Chambers has been involved in the development of the Tourism sector in the State by giving policy suggestions to the government periodically.

The AP Chambers has a separate state-level Tourism Committee that has been actively giving inputs and suggestions to the State government. Many suggestions submitted by the AP Chambers have been incorporated in the new Tourism Policy.

“As the State has tremendous potential for beach tourism, we request the State government to develop major beaches in the State to attract tourists from across the world. The government should focus on completing the development of beach destinations within a year to capitalise on their potential. There are certain other areas that need to be addressed. We will bring these to the notice of the government soon,” he said.

AP Chambers thanked the State government for organising “Tourism Investors Engagement Programme” on December 17 in Vijayawada to deliberate on the new Tourism policy and investment opportunities in the sector. The AP Chambers will solicit potential investors to participate in the programme, Bhaskara Rao said.