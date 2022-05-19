AAP to contest RMC elections

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all the seats in Rajahmundry municipal elections, said the party's Andhra Pradesh in-charge R Mani Naidu. He arrived in Rajahmundry as part of Praja Chaitanya Yatra. Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, he said the yatra started in Srikakulam on May 14 and will tour all the districts till May 24.

He said people in all the districts were giving positive response toward AAP. He said a political alternative was needed in the country and the state as well.

The AAP leader said that the politics of caste and money would be abolished and the common people with a true desire for service would be sent to the legislatures.

He said an internal survey would be organised to identify those who are popular and have a chance to win. They will be given tickets. Rajahmundry Corporation elections will be seen as a pilot test for AAP's entry into the state.

He condemned the exploitation being done by the government in the name of household garbage collection in the state.