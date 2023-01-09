AAPI holds 16th annual Global Health Care Summit

Visakhapatnam: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department will cooperate with one another and work together, said Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu. Attending as chief guest on the concluding day of the 16th annual Global Health Care Summit organised by AAPI here on Sunday, the Principal Secretary said with this understanding, state government hospitals and medical colleges would have the opportunity to utilise the services of expatriate Indian medical professionals.

Further, Krishna Babu said the government would take the recommendations and suggestions of the medical experts of the Global Health Summit and work towards implementing them. Referring to foreign medical professionals visiting the state, Krishna Babu requested them to provide emergency treatment and super specialty medical services in major government hospitals in the state. Doctors settled in other countries are asked to contribute their experiences for better changes in the medical system in Andhra Pradesh.

The Principal Secretary said Rs 16,000 crore have been spent in the medical and health sector of Andhra Pradesh through 'Nadu-Nadu' scheme. He said the construction of 17 new medical colleges has begun in the state. Similarly, construction of multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas would also be taken up. For the first time in the country, the family physician system was implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Babu mentioned. He said that two doctors in each Primary Health Centre, one attends regular OP and the other goes with a mobile unit and provides treatment in the villages without any interruption. The Principal Secretary said the treatment for 3,255 diseases is available through 2,225 hospitals empanelled under the Arogyasri scheme.