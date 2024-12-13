Allu Arjun Arrested: KTR Reacts on X, Calls Arrest Unfair

Film actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday, according to CP CV Anand. He was accused in connection with an incident at Sandhya Theater on December 4. The arrest has sparked reactions from political leaders.

BJP executive president KTR condemned the arrest of Allu Arjun on social media. Meanwhile, Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader Raja Singh also shared his thoughts on the actor's arrest.

He posted on social media, calling the scuffle a failure of the police department. Singh stated that Allu Arjun should not be held responsible for the incident, as he was not directly involved.

He described the arrest as unfair and unreasonable, urging the Congress government to reconsider. Singh further emphasized that Allu Arjun should be treated with respect and not be considered a criminal.

“Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers!I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really?Treating@alluarjunGaru as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible,” read a post on his X.

“There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of GovtGoing by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra,” he further added.