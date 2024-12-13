  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Allu Arjun’s Quash Petition Hearing at 2:30 PM; Chiranjeevi Visits Police Station

Allu Arjun’s Quash Petition Hearing at 2:30 PM; Chiranjeevi Visits Police Station
x
Highlights

The High Court will hear actor Allu Arjun’s quash petition at 2:30 PM today. The actor filed a lunch motion plea requesting the court to defer his arrest until Monday.

Hyderabad: The High Court will hear actor Allu Arjun’s quash petition at 2:30 PM today. The actor filed a lunch motion plea requesting the court to defer his arrest until Monday. The petition follows his recent booking under serious legal sections that could lead to imprisonment if proven guilty.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, is expected to visit the Chikkadpally Police Station shortly. The actor has reportedly canceled today’s shoot for his upcoming film Vishwambhara to address the matter.

Adding to the developments, Allu Arjun was taken to Gandhi Hospital earlier today for medical examinations under tight security. Heavy police presence was observed at the hospital to manage the situation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick