Live
- MacBook Air M3 Hits Lowest Price in India: Find Details
- High Court Adjourns Hearing on Allu Arjun's Petition to 4 PM
- Pawan Kalyan praises Chandrababu Naidu at Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document launch
- Chirec International looks to transform education with Chirec 2.0 vision
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Delhi
- Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Pay attention to Bangladesh, act to end Hindus’ misery
- Allu Arjun Arrested: KTR Reacts on X, Calls Arrest Unfair
- Bold steps by Modi govt in reviving Indian heritage, culture: Union Minister
- What are the charges against Allu Arjun: Understanding the Charges Against Him
- Allu Arjun Objects to Arrest Procedure, Requests Breakfast and Change of Clothes
Just In
Allu Arjun’s Quash Petition Hearing at 2:30 PM; Chiranjeevi Visits Police Station
The High Court will hear actor Allu Arjun’s quash petition at 2:30 PM today. The actor filed a lunch motion plea requesting the court to defer his arrest until Monday.
Hyderabad: The High Court will hear actor Allu Arjun’s quash petition at 2:30 PM today. The actor filed a lunch motion plea requesting the court to defer his arrest until Monday. The petition follows his recent booking under serious legal sections that could lead to imprisonment if proven guilty.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, is expected to visit the Chikkadpally Police Station shortly. The actor has reportedly canceled today’s shoot for his upcoming film Vishwambhara to address the matter.
Adding to the developments, Allu Arjun was taken to Gandhi Hospital earlier today for medical examinations under tight security. Heavy police presence was observed at the hospital to manage the situation.