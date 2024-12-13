Allu Arjun’s Quash Petition Hearing at 2:30 PM; Chiranjeevi Visits Police Station

Hyderabad: The High Court will hear actor Allu Arjun’s quash petition at 2:30 PM today. The actor filed a lunch motion plea requesting the court to defer his arrest until Monday. The petition follows his recent booking under serious legal sections that could lead to imprisonment if proven guilty.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, is expected to visit the Chikkadpally Police Station shortly. The actor has reportedly canceled today’s shoot for his upcoming film Vishwambhara to address the matter.

Adding to the developments, Allu Arjun was taken to Gandhi Hospital earlier today for medical examinations under tight security. Heavy police presence was observed at the hospital to manage the situation.