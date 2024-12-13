Allu Arjun Objects to Arrest Procedure, Requests Breakfast and Change of Clothes

Live
Highlights
Allu Arjun raised objections when police arrived at his Jubilee Hills residence for his arrest. In a viral video, the actor requested to change clothes and finish his breakfast before being taken into custody.
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun raised an objection when police arrived at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday to arrest him.
A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing Allu Arjun expressing his concerns about the way he was taken into custody.
In the video, he is seen telling the officers that he was pulled from his bedroom and wasn’t given a chance to change his clothes.
He also requested the police to allow him to finish his breakfast before being escorted away.
The video captures a tense moment, with Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, and father, Allu Aravind, also present during the exchange with the police.
