Aarogyasri services to stop from today

Rajamahendravaram: The AP Private Medical and Dental Colleges Managements Association organised a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the fee arrears of COVID-19 cases and Aarogyasri cases.

In the meeting, the members expressed concern that arrears accumulated for the last 2 to 3 years. They felt that it has become difficult to bear the maintenance expenses.

General Secretary of the association Dr Ganni Kasimbi said that under these circumstances, the management has unanimously decided to stop the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme immediately.

But to avoid inconvenience to the poor people, the association has decided to provide free consultation services, free surgeries, and allot free wards to the poor patients.

However, it has been clarified that patients will have to bear 50 per cent of the medical investigation (medical tests) charges and also have to buy medicines.

Free treatment will be provided to those who have already been treated under Aarogyasri and admitted patients. Admission of patients under Aarogyasri will be stopped from Wednesday in all private medical colleges across the state.