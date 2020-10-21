Aarogyasri to cover post-Covid ailments

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be alert on post-Covid-19 ailments that were cropping up and to include them in the purview of Aarogyasri.

Addressing a review meeting on tackling Covid-19 as part of Spandana video conference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that after recovery 10 per cent of the Covid-19 patients were returning with ailments of ear, lungs, brain or kidneys. They need to be identified and brought under the purview of Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister said that the patients should take precautions for at least six to eight weeks to overcome the ailment, even if there were mild symptoms and refer them to Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals. The number of positive cases has come down in the state and the recovery rate was as high as 94.5 per cent. The state stands in the first place in the country by conducting 1,33,474 tests per 10 lakh people, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the patients should be educated on the precautions. He said awareness should be created about 104 emergency number and the patient should be admitted in 30 minutes. Extra care should be taken in maintaining hygiene and the health in the 200 odd empanelled hospitals, he said. Help desks should function at all the hospitals and it should be ensured in the private hospitals within 15 days. Posters should be arranged at the help desks giving all details about the precautions to be taken and two Arogya Mitras should run the help desks.CC TVs should be arranged at the help desks to monitor their functioning.

The Chief Minister said that there should be no room for corruption in any of the hospitals and strict action will be taken against those who resort to graft. The Arogya Mitras have to monitor the availability of doctors, medicines and health services to the people and give daily reports to the collectors, joint collectors or the health secretary. A special drive should be conducted in the coming 10 days to create awareness on the precautions to be taken by the people.