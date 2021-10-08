Aasara scheme to benefit 5.16L women in Kurnool

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that the YSR Aasara scheme will help in strengthening women empowerment and improve their financial condition. He said this after participating at the launch of second phase of YSR Aasara scheme at Sunaina auditorium on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has released Rs 311.61 crore to the district under the second phase of Aasara scheme. Around 5,16,106 women of 51,678 groups that include DRDA and MEPMA across the district would benefit from the scheme. He said of the total 5,16,106 women, 3,82,916 belong to 38,359 DRDA Swayam Sakthi Sangh. A loan amount of Rs 228.17 crore pertaining to 3,82,916 women was waived. The other amount of Rs 83.44 crore was also waived to the 13,319 women groups of MEPMA in urban area. Around 1,33,190 women have benefitted from the YSR Aasara scheme, stated the collector.

He further said that in the first phase, last September, the government had released Rs 306.6 crore. At that time around 5,00,247 women of 51,244 self-help groups have benefitted. The collector along with MP Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor B Y Ramaiah, MLAs Hafeez Khan, Dr J Sudhakar, ZP Chairman Malkireddy Venkatasubba Reddy and others presented the cheque of Rs 311.61 crore to Dwcra group women.