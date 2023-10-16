Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Enthusiastic students take part in making of telescope at RSC

Tirupati: Commemorating the birth anniversary of former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, organised a workshop on ‘Astronomical telescope making’ for the school students on Sunday.

The workshop was all about ‘Do It Yourself’ hands-on activities, where students will be introduced to the brief history of the telescope, various types of telescopes and working principles of them.

Project Coordinator of RSC K Srinivasa Nehru said that the students and teachers from various schools especially government schools and municipal schools attended the workshop with much enthusiasm and took part in the construction of the 50mm/700mm refractor telescope.

They were also trained to upgrade the same and also to maintain it in case of any malfunction.

The telescope was built from scratch and finally fixed to the tripod stand as well. Students and teachers were very happy to build one on their own. They were excited and surprised when they came to know that the telescope they built was to be carried to their schools.

TUDA secretary S Lakshmi and Dean at Amara Raja Skill Development Centre, K V Ravi Kumar, Karakambadi, were the guests for the programme.

While addressing the students, they emphasised the importance of such workshops and insisted the students to participate in more such workshops to carry the same and pass on the knowledge to other students in their schools in a bid to motivate them too.