Abhishek Reddy Campaigns for Father's Victory in Udayagiri Constituency"

The second day of campaigning in Udayagiri Constituency saw a huge crowd of people gathered around Jaladanki, the center of the mandal, showing their support for Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy. Among the supporters was Raja Gopal Reddy's son, Abhishek Reddy, who passionately spoke about his father's dedication to the welfare and development of the region.

Abhishek Reddy highlighted the importance of continuing the progress initiated by Chief Minister Jagananna's welfare schemes and expressed his confidence in his father's abilities to bring about positive change in Udayagiri Constituency. He also mentioned the support for Vijayasai Reddy as MP, emphasizing the collective efforts needed for the overall development of the area.

With a strong message of transformation and growth, Abhishek Reddy urged the people to rally behind his father, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, as he promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the constituency. The campaign event was a testament to the unity and determination of the community in their quest for progress under the leadership of Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy.