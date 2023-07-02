Live
Abraham Varughese assumes charge as Director of NSTL
Scientist G Abraham Varughese assumed charge as Director of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
An alumnus of the University of Kerala and IIT Delhi, Dr Varughese holds a doctorate in Computer Science and Engineering from Andhra University and was awarded the gold medal for Best PhD in the engineering stream. He has a vast experience over three decades in the design and development of naval systems and spearheaded the indigenous development of underwater weapons at the laboratory.
The chairman of IEEE Visakhapatnam bay section and a fellow of several professional societies. He succeeds Dr Y Sreenivas Rao, who has taken over as Director General, Naval Systems and Materials, DRDO.