ABRSM seeks increase in block grant to universities
On behalf of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) AP state wing, a delegation met the Governor and Chancellor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.
The representatives of ABRSM took various pending issues to the notice of the Governor. They seek the Governor’s intervention in the increase of block grant given by the government to the universities as it is not adequate even for the salaries of employees.
As the 14 universities in the state are not having governing bodies, steps have been taken to appoint academicians, industrialists and non-politicians. ABRSM state president Prof YV Ramireddy, general secretary Dr Gangineni Ranganath, Prof R Ramachandran Dr Balasubramaniam, Dr Ranjani and Dr Sandhya Adoori were among those who were present.