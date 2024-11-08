Abusive Social Media Posts: No one will be spared, warns HM Anitha

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha accused the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying the state during his five-year rule and now resorting to mudslinging on TDP-led alliance government for political mileage.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that the crime rate during the past four months of N Chandrababu rule came down by 28 per cent when compared to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

She said that the YSRCP government completely ruined the police system in the past five years and now shedding crocodile tears over law and order. “It is weird to hear Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking about law and order and democracy,” she remarked and pointed out that as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) portal, atrocities were reportedly for every eight hours including on children during the previous government.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh had turned into hub for ganja and drugs during Jagan’s rule. “Sale and consumption of ganja and drugs were rampantly during YSRCP rule. The party is trying to create an impression that something atrocious is happening in the state in the last five months, forgetting how horrible situation and repression prevailed during their five years of government. Cases have been filed against many people for questioning your government. Amaravati women farmers were abused in vilest of language and they were even prevented from visiting Kanaka Durga temple. TDP office near DGP office was attacked. YSRCP leader Varra Ravindra Reddy made highly humiliating and abusive posts on social media against Jagan’s own mother and sister and me. Gouthu Sirisha, Chintakayala Vijay and Ranganayakamma were hounded and harassed,” she said.

Expressing anguish over abusive, obscene contest being posted by YSRCP activists on social media, Anitha warned that the government will not spare those who resort to objectionable posts.

She said the YSRCP leaders were indulging in heinous activities in the guise of ruling party leaders. She alleged that Jagan has been encouraging partymen to make objectionable posts and make derogatory remarks against ruling party leaders in social media. She said Jagan kept quiet during his rule though several incidents of attacks and atrocities were reported but now is making a hue and cry.