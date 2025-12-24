ABVP flays Lokesh for ignoring students’ hardships

Vijayawada: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the State government to immediately fill 3,600 vacant posts in government universities to ensure quality education for students and provide adequate basic infrastructure in educational institutions. The student body also urged the government to clear the pending Rs 6,400 crore fee reimbursement dues without further delay, warning that failure to do so would invite strong student protests.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, ABVP Andhra Pradesh State Secretary Yaganti Venkata Gopi expressed concern that while students are being forced to migrate to other States in search of better educational opportunities, the education minister is limiting himself to “Hello Lokesh” platforms and ignoring the real hardships faced by students.

The leader said the 44th State Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was held successfully in Ongole city on December 19, 20 and 21.

ABVP National Executive Member Kiran Kumar, State Media Convener Mallikarjuna, NTR District Convener Durga Rao and State Executive Member Jai Sai were present.