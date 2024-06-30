ACA unveils Andhra Premier League gold-plated trophy

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) unveiled a gold-plated trophy for the third edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) here on Saturday.

The ceremony held in the city marked the beginning of the APL season 3, which will feature six teams, 19 matches and 120 players competing from June 30 to July 13. The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the group stage with 19 matches scheduled in Visakhapatnam.

The ceremony saw participation of the captains of all six teams – Bezawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Coastal Raiders, who unveiled their official jerseys. The event was followed by the launch of the tournament campaign ‘Mana Andhra Mana APL’ along with a new logo and the final schedule of the tournament.



Sharing details of the league, ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy stressed on the league’s potential to revolutionise cricket within Andhra Pradesh. “We are dedicated to empowering young players by providing them with a prestigious platform to showcase their skills on a national stage.”

The success stories of players like KS Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ricky Bhui and Shabnam Shakil, who have risen to prominence through their performances in the IPL were highlighted on the occasion.

“We are immensely proud to be the first state in the nation to receive BCCI approval to host a premier league of the caliber of the APL,” said the ACA secretary. The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of players and representatives from all six participating teams.

KS Bharat Captain of Vizag Warriors stated that each team comprises a mix of seasoned players and budding talents, creating a perfect blend of experienced players and aspiring cricketers.

The ACA has implemented advanced software to store comprehensive player information, ensuring efficient management of the tournament.

Beyond the on-field action, the APL promises a whirlwind of entertainment and fan engagement activities for the spectators throughout the tournament.