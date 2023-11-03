  • Menu
ACB carries out surprise check at Itchapuram check post

Highlights

Seizes Rs 1.30 lakh cash from transport dept desk of the check post

Srikakulam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel carried out surprise checks at the inter-state border integrated check post at Purusottapuram near Itchapuram town in the district on Thursday. The ACB officials reached to the check post in the early hours and conducted searches till evening.

They verified all records of different departments in the wake of implementation of cashless transactions. The officials found Rs 1.30 lakh cash at transport department counter at the check post. Concerned counter in-charge and assistant motor vehicle inspector K Anil Kumar and two constables who were his assistants were unable to provide proper explanation to the ACB officials regarding the cash.

The ACB team seized the cash and registered occurrence report. As part of the state wide inspections, ACB Srikakulam officials conducted the surprise checks. The officials said that they will submit a report to their higher officials over the inspections.

