ACB Conducts Searches at Former Minister Jogi Ramesh's Residence

In a significant development, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the residence of former minister and YCP leader Jogi Ramesh in Ibrahimpatnam, NTR district, on Tuesday morning, August 13.

A team of 15 ACB officers arrived to conduct searches related to allegations of irregularities in land registrations connected to the controversial Agrigold land case.

The ACB's action follows complaints against Jogi Ramesh regarding the illegal registration of Agrigold lands. Officials are currently scrutinizing various records and documents at his home as part of the investigation.

It is learned that members of Ramesh’s family, along with several government employees, are implicated in the case, with his family members designated as primary suspects (A1 and A2).