ACB court begins hearing on Naidu's petition, AAG presents arguments
The arguments have begun for the third day regarding Chandrababu's bail and Custody petition in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case. The Assistant Attorney General (AAG), Ponnavolu Sudhakara Reddy, is presenting the arguments on behalf of the CID regarding the custody petition.
During the proceedings, the CID is expected to submit evidence regarding the specific banks, branches, and dates on which cash was deposited into the TDP accounts. It has already issued notices to the auditor responsible for examining the TDP accounts.
The arguments in court will likely focus on the evidence presented by the CID and its relevance to Chandrababu's involvement in the case. The court will carefully consider the arguments from both sides before making a decision on the bail petition.
It remains to be seen whether the Naidu's lawyer would present reply arguments in the case. Meanwhile, the ACB court has extended Naidu's judicial remand till October 19.