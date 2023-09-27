ACB court posts hearing on Naidu's bail and custody petition to October 4

The ACB court has adjouned the hearing on the Chandrababu's bail and custody petitions in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case to October 4. The Court seems to posted the hearing to October 4 considering the Supreme Court's hearing on quash petition on October 3.

The ACB Court judge has instructed both sides to conclude their arguments on the same day and advised Chandrababu's lawyers not to repeat their arguments and opined that they would pass the order regardless of the arguments.

Earlier, the special leave petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been postponed to October 3 . The bench headed by Chief Justice of India will hear the case.

The case was listed for hearing today. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti were to hear the plea, but Justice Bhatti recused from hearing the plea. Following this, the advocate for Naidu Siddharth Luthra went to the CJI and the CJI who heard the arguments of Luthra and the advocates for the AP CID said that he would take up the case for hearing on next Tuesday. Chandrababu Naidu is currently on judicial remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.