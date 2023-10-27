Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
ACB court reserves verdict on Chandrababu's CDR petition, to announce in October 31
The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau Court has reserved the verdict on the petition filed by the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lawyers seeking the call data record of CID sleuths during the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau Court has reserved the verdict on the petition filed by the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lawyers seeking the call data record of CID sleuths during the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
After hearing the arguments on behalf of both the parties, the judge concluded the arguments on the petition. Later the judgment was reserved. The ACB court has announced that it will give its verdict on 31st of this month.
Chandrababu's lawyer had argued during the last hearing that CID officials had contacted many people over the phone before Chandrababu's arrest, and if those details were known, important matters would come out regarding the arrest.
However, the CID counsel informed the court that during the investigation, officials often need to contact various individuals regarding the case. He stated that providing the call data of the officers at that time would be a breach of privacy and could impact the ongoing investigation.