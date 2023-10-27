ACB court reserves verdict on Chandrababu's CDR petition, to announce in October 31

The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau Court has reserved the verdict on the petition filed by the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lawyers seeking the call data record of CID sleuths during the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

After hearing the arguments on behalf of both the parties, the judge concluded the arguments on the petition. Later the judgment was reserved. The ACB court has announced that it will give its verdict on 31st of this month.

Chandrababu's lawyer had argued during the last hearing that CID officials had contacted many people over the phone before Chandrababu's arrest, and if those details were known, important matters would come out regarding the arrest.

However, the CID counsel informed the court that during the investigation, officials often need to contact various individuals regarding the case. He stated that providing the call data of the officers at that time would be a breach of privacy and could impact the ongoing investigation.