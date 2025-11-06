ACB raids Renigunta sub-registrar office

Ttirupati: As part of a statewide crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids at the Renigunta Sub-Registrar’s Office in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The operation was part of simultaneous inspections at around 120 sub-registrar offices across the State, following a spate of complaints over large-scale irregularities in property registrations.

The Renigunta Sub-Registrar’s Office, regarded as one of the state’s major revenue-generating establishments, has been under the scanner for several years. It was learnt that, the government received several complaints that officials at the office allegedly collected over Rs 35 crore in illegal payments during the past four months under the pretext of clearing pending registrations. Reports also indicate that several properties falling under the 22A prohibited list, including houses, vacant sites, and lands, were registered in violation of government orders.

The role of incharge sub-registrar Ananda Reddy has come under particular scrutiny. His appointment itself has been mired in controversy, with allegations that he secured the post by bribing some political leaders. Notably, Ananda Reddy had been suspended by the previous government on charges of corruption but was reinstated after the coalition government came to power, reportedly due to political influence.

Sources said there were massive irregularities in the valuation of properties and registration of commercial complexes. Allegations are also rife that Ananda Reddy treated the Renigunta office as his personal domain, engaging middlemen posing as document writers who acted as his proxies to collect bribes and manipulate registration records.

The office had already drawn attention in October when an incident involving an attender, N Thirumalesh, came to light. Tirumalesh had reportedly told buyers and sellers that they need not pay bribes or extra charges beyond the official challan amounts and document typing fees. His remarks angered some document writers, following which a confrontation took place.

After that incident, an inquiry committee was constituted led by Anantapur district Registrar. Acting on its recommendations, District Registrar G Sriram Kumar suspended Tirumalesh was suspended on charges of revealing departmental matters to the public and speaking to the media unofficially.

The Registrar also ordered a comprehensive probe against Ananda Reddy on charges of irregularities and illegal registrations. Deputy Inspector General (Registrations and Stamps), Nellore was appointed as enquiry officer who was asked to complete the probe andsubmit the report immediately.

In this backdrop, Wednesday’s ACB raids have gained significance, as officials examined records and documents to verify complaints of corruption and unauthorised registrations at the Renigunta office and others across the state.