ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at several govt. offices in Andhra Pradesh

The ACB officials on Tuesday conducted sudden raids at government offices in several districts of the state. The sleuths are examining the records of Panchayati Raj Engineering Department of the Srikakulam District Parishad office is examining. Today, when the recent bill payments are made, the M.Books for the work of the village secretariat and the bill payments were compared with the actual payments. On the other hand, inspections are also being carried out at the DE office of the Department of Roads and Buildings where the records of work done in the last two years and bill payments have been scrutinized. The full details are yet to be known.acb

Similarly, anti-corruption officials are conducting raids on several government offices in Nellore district especially at Commercial Taxes Department office in Nellore and searches were done at the various departments and examining records. Similarly, ACB officials are also inspecting the records at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer in Atmakur.



Officials said the details would be revealed after an examination of the records. Meanwhile, ACB officials also conducted searches in Visakhapatnam district where the Joint Inspector of Factories in Balaiah Shastri Layout. ACB Additional SP Shakila Bhanu and DSP Ramachandra Rao conducted the raids.

