Active covid cases cross 10k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/Visakhapatnam: The number of active corona virus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday jumped over the 10,000 mark once again as 1,730 more people were infected with Covid-19, the highest in a day since November 11 last year.

On November 28, the State had 11,571 active cases but ever since the slide started and fell to as low as 575 on February 23. As the 'second wave' began in early March, the active cases started climbing again.

Nearly 1,730 new cases were reported on Sunday. Guntur district alone reported 378 cases on Sunday followed by Chittoor 338, Visakhapatnam 235, Krishna 226 and SPS Nellore 164. Prakasam added 81, Anantapuramu 59, Srikakulam 58, Kadapa and Kurnool 54 each and Vizianagaram 46 new cases while East Godavari reported 27 and West Godavari 10. Chittoor saw three fresh Covid-19 fatalities and SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours. In Visakhapatnam, so far 1,100 people who tested positive were under house quarantine.

However, leaders continue to organise blood donation camps to celebrate the birthday of their leaders.