Actress Rithika and models inaugurate Sutraa Lifestyle Exhibition

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a key city in Southern India which has always been steeped in culture, fashion and royal elegance is now playing host to Sutraa – A Indian Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition. The 2-Day event, with a vision to develop a platform that brings together artists & independent designers and to create a show that has never been done before in a city full of textile, art, and architectural treasures to leave a lasting impression on the visitors. Sutraa Exhibition will be held in Hotel Taj Krishna, from April 23rd & 24th and the timings would be from 10am to 9pm.

Sutraa Exhibition is aimed to bring major Jewellers, fashion designers, artisans and their creations to the Hyderabad audiences at their doorstep. The specially curated show will showcase 65+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will display designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.

Sutraa Exhibition is an event featuring apparel and fashion industry. It provides retailers a wide variety of Contemporary Women’s and men’s ware as well. The event involves trendy and current fashion ideas and innovations that gather inspiration from different parts of the world.

This event enables brands and companies to establish themselves and use various innovative ideas that enable them to set apart from other brands. This show evolves the retail apparel designs and revolutionizes the fashion industry by using latest technologies.

This is a must attend for all fashion designers and aspiring fashion industry students to gain knowledge from the professionals and experience the latest trends from different parts of the country under a same roof.




































