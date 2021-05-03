Acute drinking water scarcity in western part of Kurnool district

Kurnool: Drinking water problem is rampant on the western part of Kurnool district. The residents of Hule Beedu, Tumbala Beedu, Manekurthi, Angaskal, A Gonehal and Marakattu villages in Halaharvi mandal allege that they are not getting water even after a fortnight.

According to information, the Low Level Canal (LLC) water in Halaharvi mandal is being supplied to Bapuram lift irrigation scheme. From there the water would be again supplied to the villages in Halaharvi and Alur mandals. But the water is not sufficient to cater to the drinking water needs of one mandal.

To address the problem of the residents of Alur mandal, the earlier government has laid a separate pipeline under urban scheme up to Alur from Bapuram lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Despite the initiative, several villages in Alur mandal are not getting sufficient water for drinking.

A resident of Alur has said that they were not supplied water for the last 15 days. The borewell or hand pump water is not safe to consume as it contains fluoride. The bore water is only useful for washing and bathing. Due to lack of supply of safe drinking water, they are forced to consume the fluoride water, he lamented. The residents of Hatti Belagal, Arkera, Thanda, Kurukunda, Muddanageri and Molagavalli villages are alleging that the officials have failed to take initiatives to address their water woes.

Though this problem surfaces during every summer, the people's representatives are least bothered to provide a permanent solution.

The locals pointed out that borewell water is the only source to quench thirst. They alleged that the drinking water is being supplied to them without cleaning overhead tanks. If the water is consumed it would cause health problems to them. The villagers are urging the officials concerned to supply safe drinking water every alternate day.

Similar situation is prevailing in Gonegandla mandal. TDP leader Pinjari Dastagiramma lambasted the officials over their negligent attitude. Speaking at Peddamarri Veedu village in Gonegandla mandal, she said that several villages in Gonegandla mandal are reeling under severe water crisis. People are making beelines to agriculture borewells to secure a pot of water.

They are travelling several kilometres on bullock carts, tractors, motor bikes and cycles to get drinking water, stated Dastagiramma.

She demanded that the government officials immediately address the drinking water problem. If they failed to respond, protests will be staged across the district, she warned.