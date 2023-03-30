ADA hails Coromandel for conducting medical camp

Kurnool: Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA) N Salu Reddy said that everyone should take care of their health. Participating as chief guest at a medical camp conducted by the Coromandel International Limited to the hamalis, porters, lorry drivers, cleaners and other workers at Kurnool Railway Station on Wednesday, he said that if anyone neglects health, it would cost their lives badly.

He said the hamalis and porters, who were involved in loading and unloading business, should always maintain healthy body. Regular medical checkup and taking timely medicines prescribed by the doctors would help maintain a healthy body, said Salu Reddy.

He said the Coromandel International Limited, with a novel aim, has voluntarily come forward to conduct the medical camp to hamalis, porters, lorry drivers and cleaners at Kurnool Railway Station.

He lauded the initiative taken by the members of Coromandel International Limited. Salu Reddy said there was a great need to conduct such kind of medical camps and urged the voluntary organisations to come forward by taking inspiration from the Coromandel International Limited.

Coromandel International Limited Deputy General Manager (DGM) M Govinda Rao said the company would be always in forefront to conduct such camps to the people. Over 300 people availed the health camp.

Seshu Kumar, MAO, Viswanath, C Sredhar Reddy (Sr Agronomist) Raghu Kumar, P Sreedhar Reddy, Siva Kumar, Nagaraju, Shravan Kumar and Dayakar Reddy participated in the medical camp.