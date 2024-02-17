Adala Prabhakar Reddy distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques

CM Relief Fund checks worth Rs 57.59 lakh were recently handed over to 57 victims from the Nellore Rural Constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The checks were distributed by MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who thanked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for prioritizing healthcare in the state. MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy also expressed gratitude towards Harikrishnal, the Chief Minister's office officer, for his cooperation in the matter.

The recipients of the relief fund expressed their thanks to MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy for providing the necessary funds for their medical treatment through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. They pledged their support to the MP and the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections. The distribution of the CM Relief Fund checks was attended by various local leaders, including City Mayor Potluri Sravanti Jayawardhan, Vijaya Diary Chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy, City Party President Sannapareddy Penchalareddy, AMC Chairman Koteswara Reddy, and other senior party members.

The CM Relief Fund has been instrumental in providing financial assistance to those in need, particularly those suffering from serious health issues. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, remains committed to the well-being and safety of its citizens.