Adani Gangavaram Port achieves a new record in rake handling

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has set a new record by handling 663 rakes, surpassing six previous records in handling rakes on March 31.

The port has vast storage facilities, including covered warehouses to manage various cargo and state-of-the-art material handling systems. Apparently, it is creating newer records for handling a variety of cargo.

The port handled the highest daily rakes by handling 32 in a day crossing the previous record of 27 achieved in the month of January.

While the highest outward rakes loaded turned out to be 22 in a day crossing the previous highest 19, the highest rakes handled per month was 663.

Similarly, the port handled the highest inward rakes of 264 in the month of March, surpassing the record of 230 rakes achieved in February.

The port handled the highest rakes of 6,238 for 2022-2023, crossing its earlier record of 5,475 rakes in the 2019-2020.

The port handled the highest outward rakes of 4,556 for the 2022-2023, exceeding its previous record of 4,063 achieved in 2019-2020.

Lauding the efforts and management efficiency of the team, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management mentioned that the teamwork was demonstrated through a new record of handling rakes in the month.

Adani Gangavaram Port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time and delivery and ensures the trade derives benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.

The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently which has resulted in substantial savings to the port users and the trade.