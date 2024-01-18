Adari Anand distribution registration documents of 60 houses in Vizag

The registration documents for approximately 60 houses in the GO 388 were distributed by Adari Anand Kumar, the YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator. The distribution was carried out in the presence of Deputy Mayor Mr. Jiyani Sridhar, MRO Jaya, CO Sudhalakshmi, GVMC Co-op members Behara Bhaskara Rao, Marketing Committee Chairman Alpha Krishna, and other senior party leaders. Deputy Mayor

Jiyani Sridhar praised Adari Anand Kumar for his dedication to serving the people and mentioned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is working towards justice and welfare for all. The event was attended by various party members and volunteers. Mr. Adari Anand Kumar is the Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC and the Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency. The program was held at the Party Office.

















