Live
- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meeting begins in Gudivada
Just In
Adari Anand distribution registration documents of 60 houses in Vizag
The registration documents for approximately 60 houses in the GO 388 were distributed by Adari Anand Kumar, the YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator.
The registration documents for approximately 60 houses in the GO 388 were distributed by Adari Anand Kumar, the YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator. The distribution was carried out in the presence of Deputy Mayor Mr. Jiyani Sridhar, MRO Jaya, CO Sudhalakshmi, GVMC Co-op members Behara Bhaskara Rao, Marketing Committee Chairman Alpha Krishna, and other senior party leaders. Deputy Mayor
Jiyani Sridhar praised Adari Anand Kumar for his dedication to serving the people and mentioned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is working towards justice and welfare for all. The event was attended by various party members and volunteers. Mr. Adari Anand Kumar is the Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC and the Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency. The program was held at the Party Office.