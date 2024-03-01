Adari Anand Kumar inaugurates new building in 90 th ward in GVMC

The first floor of the Gauri Social Building at 90th Ward Gawara Street was inaugurated by YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar on Friday morning. The building, constructed at a cost of 15.17 lakh rupees, was inaugurated under the guidance of Ward President Nammi Srinu and Ward Incharge Chakka Prasad Reddy.

During the inauguration, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his commitment to public welfare. He emphasized that his focus is on the development of the constituency for the benefit of the people, rather than personal ambition.

Mr. Adari Anand Kumar highlighted the various development works being undertaken in the constituency, as well as efforts to ensure timely delivery of government welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. He promised to further accelerate the pace of development in the constituency if elected as the MLA.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leaders such as Ellapu Venkateswara Rao, Adari Srinu, Vineeta Reddy, Bora Appala Reddy, Doddi Kiran, Doddi Satish, as well as local YSRCP leaders, activists, fans, and residents of the area.





