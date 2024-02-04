Live
Adari Anand Kumar participates in free medical camp at Kancharapalem
Adari Anand Kumar participated in a free mega medical camp organized by Kancharapalem Kapu, Telaga, Balija, Jana Ayyakta Welfare Sangham, and AAP, SABKI, AWAAZ near Walkers Club District Industrial Center in Kancharapalem on Sunday morning.
This medical camp was inaugurated by YSRCP Western Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar along with Northern Constituency Coordinator Mr. KK Raju.
Shri Adari Anand Kumar Garu emphasized the importance of health for every human being. He informed people that a healthy mind is crucial for achieving anything in life.
On this occasion, he spoke to the people, inquired about their health condition, and handed over medicines. He assured the locals that he will address and resolve any local problems they may have.
Corporator Murray Vani Nanaji, 90 presidents Nammi Srinu, corporators, senior leaders, affiliate directors, workers, local leaders, and people participated in this program.