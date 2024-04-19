Live
Just In
Adari Anand Kumar, YCP MLA Candidate, Urges Supporters to Work for Party's Success
Adari Anand Kumar, the MLA candidate for the Visakhapatanam West Constituency, emphasized the importance of working together for the success of the YSR Congress Party (YCP). In a recent event held at the YCP party office in Kota Nakkavanipalem, Adari invited activists from various parties, members of Youth Sanghas, and local leaders to join the party by donning YCP scarves. He stressed that the state government is focused on public welfare and encouraged people to spread awareness about the government's welfare schemes.
During the event, Adari highlighted the need for everyone to support YCP and work towards the party's victory in the upcoming elections. He assured supporters that the party gives high priority to its workers and will always stand by them in times of need. He urged all party members to work diligently and help elect Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister and himself as the MLA for the West Constituency.
The event was attended by YSRCP Western Constituency Observers SA Rahman and Ward President Revalla Satyanarayana, as well as a large number of YCP senior leaders and activists. Adari's message of unity and dedication to the party's success resonated with attendees, who committed to working tirelessly for the YCP's victory in the upcoming elections.