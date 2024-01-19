Adari Anand to hold preparatory meeting ahead of North Andhra Regional Party Cadre meeting

A crucial meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 21st January 2024 with YSRCP cadre under the leadership of Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, and Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and plan the activities for the upcoming Uttarandhra Regional Party Cadre meeting, which will be led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday, 25th January 2024, in Bhimili, Visakha District.

To prepare for the regional party meeting, a preparatory meeting will be held on the aforementioned date of 21st January 2024, under the leadership of Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency. The venue for this meeting is the Visakha Dairy Auditorium, located behind KIMS Hospital in Sheila Nagar.

The meeting will be held at two different timings, with the first session for wards 52, 56, 57, 89, 90, 91, and 92 starting at 9 am, and the second session for wards 40, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, and 63 starting at 2 pm.

The following individuals are requested to participate in the preparatory meeting:

1. Ward Corporators

2. Ward Presidents

3. Mandal Party Presidents

4. JCS Cluster Incharges

5. Mandal Party Committee Members

6. Members of JCS Cluster Committee

7. State District Party Committee Members

8. Members of State Corporation

9. Senior Leaders

10. Secretariat Convenors

11. Householders

12. Social Media Convenors

13. Convenors

14. Volunteers

Therefore, Ward Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Leaders, Workers, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, and Youth are all requested to actively participate in the preparatory meeting.

Please note that this information has been provided by Shri Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, as well as the Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency