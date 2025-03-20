  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Additional EO inspects MTVAC

Additional EO inspects MTVAC
x
Highlights

Aheadof the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Tirumala on March 20 and 21, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Tirumala: Aheadof the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Tirumala on March 20 and 21, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he gave various suggestions to the officers regarding the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Later, he interacted with devotees about the quality and taste of Annaprasadam and received their feedback. Devotees expressed their satisfaction at the quality and taste of Annaprasadam.

Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra, Deputy Director of Garden Srinivasulu, Deputy EE Venu Gopal, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra, Catering Special Officer Sri Shastry and other officers participated in this inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick