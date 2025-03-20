Live
Additional EO inspects MTVAC
Aheadof the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Tirumala on March 20 and 21, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala on Wednesday.
On this occasion, he gave various suggestions to the officers regarding the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit.
Later, he interacted with devotees about the quality and taste of Annaprasadam and received their feedback. Devotees expressed their satisfaction at the quality and taste of Annaprasadam.
Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra, Deputy Director of Garden Srinivasulu, Deputy EE Venu Gopal, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra, Catering Special Officer Sri Shastry and other officers participated in this inspection.