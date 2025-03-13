Additional financial support to housing beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: The state government is providing additional financial assistance for the construction of incomplete houses of the housing scheme in the district, informed district collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, the district collector said that the government decided to extend financial assistance to the houses that are in various stages of construction.

As part of the ‘Swarnandhra Vision 2047’, the government will provide additional financial assistance to complete the houses by 2029, the Collector stated.

In addition to the current unit value of Rs 1.8 lakh, the government will allot Rs 50,000 additionally to SCs and BCs.

For STs Rs 75,000 will be deposited to their accounts, the collector informed. There are 24,696 houses under construction across the district. Of them, 8,619 beneficiaries belong to SC, ST and BC and they will receive additional assistance of Rs.43.4 crore, Harendhira Prasad said.

The district administration has set a target for the completion of 7,750 houses by the end of May, he added.

The housing beneficiaries will get financial aid through village and ward secretaries. The district collector appealed to the beneficiaries should utilise the financial benefit provided by the government and complete their houses.