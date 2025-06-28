Address public grievances effectively, Collector tells officials

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar emphasised that Anantapur should emerge as the best district in the State and urged officials to implement government priority programmes with sincerity and accountability at the grassroots level.

He directed officials to actively coordinate with field-level staff and ensure impactful implementation of key initiatives.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with department officials at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate on Friday, focusing on enhancing positive public perception of government programmes.

During the meeting, Dr Vinod Kumar stressed the need for timely and effective execution of the State government flagship programmes within the jurisdiction of each department. He mentioned that the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the progress of these priority initiatives and expects serious commitment from all concerned departments.

The Collector expressed concern over the declining behavior and performance of some officials, stating that such attitudes were affecting the district’s ranking in various State evaluations.

He insisted that district officials must change their approach and improve both performance and behaviour. He added that any officials failing to perform or receiving complaints would face action.

To build a positive perception of governance, he instructed the Joint Collector, DRO and all district officers to take up special drives and address public grievances effectively.

Departments such as Revenue and Survey, which are receiving a high volume of complaints, were specifically directed to intensify their efforts and work closely with grassroots officials.

Dr. Vinod Kumar also mentioned that the State government would release a Positive Perception Report next month and directed all departments to strive for favourable outcomes. He instructed constituency-level special officers to monitor public sentiment and conduct field inspections, while also preparing detailed proformas to evaluate implementation.

The Collector directed the officers to submit reports after conducting special drives and take appropriate corrective measures based on field realities.

Officials present at the meeting included Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DRO A Malola, Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma, Mines AG Adinarayana, DCHS Paul Ravikumar, GGH Administrator Mallikarjun, District TB Officer Anupama James, Civil Supplies DM Ramesh Reddy, APSRTC RM Sumanth R Adoni, APSPDCL SE Seshadri Shekhar, Survey AD Ruplanayak and several others from various departments.