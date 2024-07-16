  • Menu
Address public grievances on priority: Collector

Collector Shyam Prasad receiving grievances from people at ITDA Seethampeta on Monday
Collector A Shyam Prasad instructed the staff to resolve the public issues on priority basis and instil confidence among public regarding the public servants.

Parvathipuram: Collector AShyam Prasad instructed the staff to resolve the public issues on priority basis and instil confidence among public regarding the public servants. He conducted Public Grievance Redressal System at Seethampeta. The collector decided to conduct grievances redressal programmeat Seethampeta to bring the services at the doorstep of public of the area. A huge number of people attended the programme..

Collector Shyam Prasad along with in-charge ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan and PalakondaRDO V V Ramana received grievances from the public.

