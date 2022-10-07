Adequate land available at Orvakal for industrial corridor: Buggana

Orvakal (Kurnool): Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy laid the foundation for the 57 kilometres water pipeline from Mucchumarri to Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub (OMIH) at Orvakal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Buggana said that he was able to get a nod for Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor at Orvakal after working in coordination with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said that even the Central government can establish industries at Orvakal and adequate land has been kept in reserve for the purpose. The State government is creating necessary facilities to the industrial sector and for business.

He said it was a matter of pride that the State has been standing first in the 'Ease of Doing Business' for the last three years. In regard to exports, the State has gone up from the seventh position last year to fourth this year.

Buggana said that the State government was striving to set up a High Court in Kurnool besides laying of long and wide roads, constructing proper drainages and safe drinking water.

The Minister pointed out that several people have become IAS and IPS officers after pursuing education in Government Silver Jubilee College. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for its development. Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao said that justice would be done to farmers who have provided their lands for the industrial corridor.

They would get all the dues that have to come from the government. The Collector thanked the Finance Minister for bringing the industrial corridor to Orvakal. The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Narayan Bharat Gupta said that the works at the industrial corridor located just adjacent to the National Highway (Hyderabad-Bengaluru) would be completed at the earliest by facilitating water supply.

ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Marri Govindarajulu, officials of Industries, district commerce and merchant association members and others participated.