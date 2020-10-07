Adikavi Nannaya University tops in Telugu States in conducting webinars

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) stood in first place in two Telugu states, by conducting 50 national and international webinars from May to September.

Releasing a brochure in this regard at his office here on Wednesday, university vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that the university conducted webinars because of Covid-19 pandemic for the benefit of students.

Experts in various fields across the world delivered their lectures through webinar on many subjects. The webinars received tremendous response from teaching fraternity and from the students also. The webinars were conducted with less expenditure and received good results, he averred.

University registrar Dr B Ganga Rao, webinar master Prof M Srinivasa Rao, professors D Jyothirmayi, K Deepthi and others were present.