Adireddy Vasu: Lokesh Should Not Only Be Deputy CM But Also CM

Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas has expressed his views on the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the significance of Nara Lokesh’s role in governance. Speaking to the media, Adireddy Vasu, a key leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stated that Lokesh should not only be considered for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post but also for the Chief Minister’s position.

He further added that if the alliance decides to offer the Chief Minister's role to Pawan Kalyan, he would welcome the decision wholeheartedly. “The coalition leaders will decide who gets which position. Any comments made by party leaders are their personal opinions. Ultimately, what matters is what Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance decide,” he remarked.

Adireddy Vasu also addressed the speculation surrounding Lokesh's position, stating that if Chandrababu Naidu himself suggests Lokesh for the Deputy CM role, it would carry significant weight. He criticized the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleging that they are attempting to create unnecessary conflicts within the opposition through baseless rumors.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas concluded by urging party members to stay united and focus on the upcoming elections, leaving the decision-making to the senior leaders of the coalition.