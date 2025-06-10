Aditya students excel in AP-EAPCET results

Kakinada: Aditya student P Aditya Abhishek secured 13th rank in the AP-EAPCET-2025 in the engineering stream followed by other students G Loshini with 72nd rank, Y Subha Srivalli Atreyi with 91st rank, G Sriram Sasank with 95th rank and Y Vedika with 96th rank, according to chairman of Aditya Group of Educational Institutions N Sesha Reddy.

Some more students secured ranks of 121,136, 156, 169, 170, 172, 198 and more. In the AP-EAPCET agriculture stream, V Sai Bhavya Harshini secured 31st rank followed by others with 112, 119, 152 and more. Aditya students secured all the first ten ranks in Kakinada district, setting a new record.

Secretary of the Group of Institutions NK Deepak Reddy said that it was the result of the careful planning by the faculty to secure a sizable number of ranks for their students.

Hostels director N Lakshmi Rajyam, educational institutions directors N Shruti and N Suguna, IIT principal J Maina, coordinator K Lakshmi Kumar, academic director SV Raghava Reddy, SP Gangi Reddy, P Satyanarayana Reddy, IIT campus vice-principal M Phanindra, and principals of colleges of other centres congratulated the students for their achievement.