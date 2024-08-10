Adivasi Dinotsavam celebrated on a grand scale

Parvathipuram : World Adivasi Dinotsavam (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples) was celebrated on a grand scale here on Friday. District collector A Shyam Prasad, State ST Commission chairman Dr DVG Sankaran Rao, MLAs Bonela Vijaya Chandra andThoyaka Jagadeeswari were present on the occasion. They garlanded the Adavi Thalli statue on the premises of the Parvathipuram ITDA office. They were received at the venue, Government Junior College grounds, with tribal traditions. Tribal dance programmes were performed on the occasion. Addressing the gathering,collector Shyam Prasad said that tribals are very special due to their rich culture and heritage. He said every community and individual should develop educationally, socially and economically and should be able to reach prestigious educational institutions like IITs, he said. He said self-help groups have to achieve good results in their field of business, he said.

State ST Commission chief Dr Sankaran Rao said that tribals had protective rights in the Constitution. He welcomed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s promise of completing the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge.

Later,Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the tribals here from Vijayawada in virtual mode. The tribals reminded him that the hospital at Seethampeta is incomplete and it has to be completed to address the medical needs of local tribals, to which the CM assured that it will be completed soon. He promised that the government will establish turmeric processing centreat Seethampetaat a cost of Rs7 crore and NTR Adventure Park at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore in Manyam district.