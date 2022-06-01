Administration is lagging behind in progress of development activities in Annavaram

Annavaram, June 01 ( Kakinada District): Annavaram Devasthanam administration is causing concern to the devotees in view of non-monitoring of duties of various members of staff assigned to their duties. As Annavaram happens to be one of the biggest temples in Andhra Pradesh, thousands of devotees throng to the temple to offer their prayers.

Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao is entrusted with the task of administration as in – charge Executive Officer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple ,Dwaraka Tirumala of Eluru district is unable to do justice in the performance to the duties with regard to the two temples.

Last month the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the two main deities at Annavaram as well as Dwaraka Tirumala was performed and it became extremely difficult for the EO Mr. Trinatha Rao to perform duties simultaneously. Mr. Trinatha Rao attended the function at Dwaraka Tirumala in morning and at Annavaram in the evening. Some of the devotees complained that EO Mr. Trinatha Rao was unable to monitor and supervise the two temples.

Hence, the Annavaram temple authorities are unable pay attention on developmental activities. The works on the Satyagiri hill pertaining to "Smarta Agama Veda Pathasala" are still being continued. One donor has come forward to construct a dormitory at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore .

Local people are commenting that the temple authorities are unable to pay attention for the quacking of the construction of "Smarta Agama Vedic Pathasala" and as well as the donor's response to help for a dormitory in view of their involvement in other works and assignment the two temples Dwaraka Tirumala and Annavram. And there is no control and supervision in the matter of devotees accommodation and related matters also.

According to the devotees, during the festival period the devotees are facing untold difficulties. In view of the suspension of online services the donors are in a quandary regarding the remittances of their donations. According to the temple official's information, the EO Mr. Trinatha Rao has applied for leave from June 1 to 10. And there is likelihood of major works being stopped during his absence.